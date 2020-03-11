Work-based learning program seeks to help bring more women into law enforcement

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

News 12 This Morning

GLASCOCK COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – About 12 percent of women make up law enforcement across the country, and a new program at a local sheriff’s office hopes to increase that number.

"I feel like it needs to be changed, and I feel like I want to help change that,” work-based learning student Samantha Simmons said.

Simmons is a student in Glascock County where the population is a little above 3,000 and there are no female police officers.

“We have five officers, including myself,” Glascock County Sheriff Jeremy Kelley said.

Hoping to get more women and younger people interested in the sheriff's department, Glascock and the county schools teamed up to allow seniors to get hands-on learning.

“I'm very excited about that because it gives opportunities for women, young teenage guys, to kind of get their feet wet in law enforcement,” Kelley said.

Out of the 92 officers in Aiken Public Safety, nine are women -- the most they've seen. In Columbia County, more women are applying to be jailers in hopes of moving on to the police academy. Simmons has those hopes too.

"If you don't know your community, you're not going to be able to enjoy what you do,” Simmons said.

For Simmons, it started with watching television.

"People figuring out how things happen,” Simmons said. “I really fell in love with that and figured out that's what I want to do.”

One day she hopes she can put what she's learning now into practice for her community.

