"Words can't describe it, you don't forget moments like that," said the mom of 9-year-old boy surprised by deputies on his birthday

Monday, Sept. 23rd, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. ((WRDW/WAGT)) -- Richmond County deputies surprised 9-year-old Tristan Briggs on his birthday. Tristan wants to be a police officer one day.

"He really likes the cop shows so and I was like well I'm going to reach out see if I can get a cop to come through," said Tristan's mom Mary Briggs.

Deputies Alphonso Forrest and Joshua freeman surprised him at his house on the day of his birthday party.

"A friend got in touch with me in reference to Tristan and he said that he wanted to make this kids dream come true," said Deputy Forrest.

It was an easy 'yes' for them.

"When they came it was just like, it was amazing, it was amazing, they made him feel like the king," said Mary Briggs.

Tristan got two toy patrol cars, his own uniform, and the chance to be a cop for a day. His mom said he has not stopped talking about it.

"He's just like I'm gonna be a cop, I'm gonna be a cop, they came to see me and he's constantly playing with the toys that they gave him," said Mary Briggs.

Forrest and Freeman got a chance to step outside their everyday roles, and put a smile on Tristan's face.

"We get into this line of work to help and be that difference. It's not always about making the arrests or going out and stopping everybody; you want to make that difference, and I feel like we made that difference in Tristan's day and the rest of his life," said Deputy Freeman.

It's safe to say it's a day Tristan, his family, and these deputies will not forget.

"He brought so much joy to us and I learned so much about him that day it was unreal," said Deputy Forrest.

Tristan's mom said, "Words can't describe it, you don't forget moments like that."

Tristan's family hopes more good comes from this.

"This is a challenge to other officers in that area, to do a little more community policing go out into the community that you are protecting to get to know the people," said Tristan's sister, Latoya Johns.

Deputy Forrest and Deputy Freeman said they are always willing to help the children and families in the community. You can reach out them at jf17161@augustaga.gov or at aforrest@augustaga.gov .

