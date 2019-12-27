Woman whose dogs attacked another family's pets starts serving sentence

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A woman whose dogs attacked another family's animals for the second time has started serving her sentence.

Geana Smith was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the unique option of only serving that time during weekends.

Smith was booked into jail and served time last weekend. At last check at 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, Smith had not booked in for this weekend.

On December 5, Smith's animals attacked and injured the Baughman family's pet pig and pet pony. The three dogs from that attack were euthanized.

Smith is charged with three counts of failure to vaccinate, three counts of failure to identify dogs, and three counts of animals creating a nuisance after the December 5 attack.

This is the second time the Baughman family had their animals attacked by Smith's pets. The first attack happened in February. Those dogs that attacked were adopted out of state.

