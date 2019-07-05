Woman who licked Blue Bell ice cream in viral video could face 20 years

(CNN) -- The Texas woman shown licking a Blue Bell ice cream container in a viral video seen all across the world could face up to 20 years in jail for the stunt.

The video, posted to Twitter, shows a woman licking a Blue Bell Ice Cream container and placing it back in a store's freezer. (Source: Twitter)

According to investigators in Texas, the woman may face a tampering charge.

Blue Bell issued the following statement about the incident:

"We have identified a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas, as the store where the malicious act of food tampering took place. Our staff recognized the location in the video, and we inspected the freezer case. We found a Tin Roof half gallon that appears to have been compromised. Based on security footage, the location and the inspection of the carton, we believe we may have recovered the half gallon that was tampered with. Out of an abundance of caution, we have also removed all Tin Roof half gallons from that location.

The Lufkin Police Department has been notified and is taking over the investigation.

The safety of our ice cream is our highest priority, and we work hard to maintain the highest level of confidence of our customers. Food tampering is not a joke, and we will not tolerate tampering with our products. We are grateful to the customers who alerted us and provided us with information."