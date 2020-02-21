Woman who died in crash at Fort Gordon gate identified

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- We now know the identity of the person killed in a crash at Fort Gordon.

Jeanette W. Snow, 77, was killed in the crash at Gate 5. Three others were injured in the crash.

Post officials tell News 12 Snow was the wife of a former military retiree.

According to Fort Gordon officials, the accident happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday when one car entering the fort lost control and hit a concrete wall.

That car then hit two other cars also trying to get onto post.

