Woman who deputies believe disposed of her baby faces new charges

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Tabitha Moss, the woman charged with lying to investigators about whether or not she had or didn't have a child, has been charged with five counts of making a false report to police.

Moss was granted bond in a seperate charge in July after she told police she had a miscarriage only to later change the story.

Investigators claimed Tabitha Moss got rid of the child because her boyfriend may have not been the father. They say Moss' boyfriend requested a DNA test upon the birth of the child, which they believe was Moss' motive to dispose of the baby.

News 12 will continue to look into this developing story.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.