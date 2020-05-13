Woman wanted for throwing bottle of feces through drive-thru window

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman that allegedly threw a bottle of urine and feces through a drive-thru window at Taco Bell.

According to the incident report, deputies responded to the Taco Bell on Peach Orchard Road on May 8. The store manager told deputies that around 11:05 p.m., a vehicle drove up to the window and a rear passenger threw the bottle at an employee.

The suspect is described as a female between the ages of 18 and 25, last seen wearing glasses and a white tank top.

The restaurant was closed early because of the contamination of the food and work space.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Inv. Jonathan Counts or any on duty Violent Crimes Investigator at (706)821-1046 or (706)821-1080.

