AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A woman is wanted on charges for a robbery that happened at an Augusta Walmart.

Ebony Sada Scott faces charges for robbery by sudden snatch and simple battery.

The alleged robbery happened Friday at the Walmart at 3338 Wrightsboro Road.

If you know anything about the robbery or where Scott might be, you're asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.