Woman wanted for questioning in identity fraud case

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's office is looking for a woman in connection to an identity fraud case.

They say the unidentified woman made a withdrawal at SunTrust bank from another person's account using allegedly false identification of the account holder. It happened at the SunTrust Bank on the 2900 Blk. of Washington Rd. on August 5.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call Sgt. Steve Fanning with the Financial Crimes Investigations Unit of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1695 or 706-821-1020.