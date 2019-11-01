Woman wanted after trying to steal $25,000 from disabled person she cared for almost 15 years

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A woman is wanted by the Richmond County Crimes Against the Vulnerable and Elderly Task Force for the exploitation of a disabled adult.

Investigators say Martha Anne Hadley has been taking care of a visually impaired person for 15 years, including grocery shopping, cleaning, taking them to appointments, writing checks, and more.

The victim needed Hadley's help with writing checks for bills since he couldn't see.

A report says Hadley asked the victim to sign a check, then took them to the bank to sign a check for $25,000.

The victim says he didn't know that large amount of money was being taken out of his account, and he never saw the cash.

The man didn't know about the transaction details until a relative pointed it out in his bank statement weeks later.

Anyone who has seen Hadley can contact the C.A.V.E. Task Force.

