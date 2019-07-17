Plane was already in the air; woman tried to open its door anyway

Opening the door of an airplane is perfectly fine, so long as you work for the airline.

What’s not OK is trying to do so as a passenger. And it’s most certainly a problem to do so while the plane is airborne.

But that’s exactly what a 25-year-old English woman tried to do on a June 22 flight from Stansted to Turkey, according to Jet2.

The airliner told the BBC that the woman engaged in a “catalog of aggressive, abusive and dangerous behavior” before passengers and staff restrained her.

At one point, the woman was thought to have been making a move on the cockpit. Jet2 stresses that was not the case.

Air traffic control heard the pilot say “Flight deck secure, cockpit door not compromised,” and misinterpreted that to mean a passenger tried to gain access.

Within minutes, the Royal Air Force scrambled two Typhoon fighters. Civilians on the ground felt a sonic boom as the fighter pilots approached the plane.

The RAF escorted the plane back to the Stansted airport where it landed safely. Authorities charged the woman with suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and endangering an aircraft.

The airline banned her for life and she must pay them £85,000, which is equal to $105,660 in American currency, the BBC reported.

