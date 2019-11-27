Woman spreads importance of learning CPR following her own near-death experience

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A local woman is extra thankful this holiday after having her life saved.

Tsai Ching Allen is one of the lucky ones. She dropped to the ground on her run.

"That's what I don't remember. As soon as I wake up I just know, 'oh I'm at the hospital'," Allen said.

Allen's daughter was with her when it all happened.

"She didn't have a pulse. She basically just collapsed, wasn't breathing. I think it took about 20 mins for the EMS to come," said Yen-Wen Clepper.

Her story ended happily when three strangers who knew CPR jumped into action and saved her life. If it wasn't for those helpful people, Allen wouldn't have lived to see her 62nd birthday -- just days later.

"You know outside she looks pretty healthy, but you never know when somebody would just drop."

The entire family is very thankful to spend another Thanksgiving with her, and Allen says CPR changed her life. She wants to leave a message.

"I think a lot of people are getting older now, and they need to have some knowledge about CPR, because they can help people and also they can help their family."

