Woman says ultrasound is a sign from her late father

A California woman says she saw a figure in her ultrasound that had an uncanny resemblance to her late father.

Shantel Carrillo said you can see the face of her late father in her ultrasound. (Source: KSWB, Shantel Carrillo via CNN)

"It’s nice to look at, and it's a great story to tell,” Shantel Carrillo said.

At 5-months pregnant, Carrillo was excited to see finally a profile shot of her baby girl and share it with friends and family on Facebook.

There was something particularly special about this ultrasound she didn't realize, until others noticed.

"Everyone's like, 'Look, it looks like someone's kissing your baby,’” Carrillo said.

It didn’t resemble just anyone: Carrillo said it matches a photo of her father almost exactly. Side-by-side, the resemblance is uncanny.

"I found a picture of my dad looking at my first daughter the same way that he was looking at the ultrasound, and it's like dead-on,” Carrillo said. “It has his nose, his little chubby cheeks, his little double chin, and my dad wore a hat all the time and it just has the bill of his hat, and the lips are just like touching hers so perfectly."

Carrillo's dad passed away suddenly in 2016.

She was his only daughter, and her daughter, his only granddaughter - until now.

"I think my dad would just be over the moon about it, so I feel like he's including himself in this some way, somehow," Carrillo said.

He may not be here in person for this pregnancy, but Carrillo now has something tangible to feel like her father is never too far away.

"That's kind of like a kiss, like it's going to be okay. Like, just relax. I'm here. That's how it kind of feels to me: Validation, like he's got my back,” Carrillo said.

Her baby is due in April, just a few days before her father's birthday.

