Woman killed in Burke County transit crash identified

Saturday, November 9, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The driver of the vehicle involved in a fatal accident with a Burke County transit bus has been identified.

Burke County Sheriff's Office says she is 29-year-old Marie Elizabeth Humenanski of North Augusta.

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a transit bus.

We're told it happened on Highway 23 at Spring Church Road.

A Burke County transit bus and another vehicle were involved. We're told at least five people were injured in the crash. One woman was killed.

The car the woman was driving was traveling north on Highway 23 when the bus was headed south, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

We're told the person killed was at fault in the crash.

Check back with News 12 for the latest updates.