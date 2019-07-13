Woman killed after crashing into another crash on Gordon HWY

Saturday, July 13, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)— One woman is dead after crashing into a car involved in another accident, the coroner says.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a deadly wreck on the 1500 block of Gordon Highway that happened late Friday night.

Monriah Elam hit the back of a car that was already stopped for a crash that happened prior, the coroner confirmed to News 12. The 25-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. The coroner says she died at Augusta Medical University Center at 11:24 p.m.

Elam is scheduled for an autopsy on Monday at the GBI.