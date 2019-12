Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A woman who deputies say beat her children because they ate her candy has been formally charged.

Brandise Wilkinson is charged with three county of cruelty to children in the first degree.

The sheriff's office says deputies were called to Wilkinson's residence in early November where she told them she beat the children because of the candy and "other reasons."

