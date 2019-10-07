Woman from Aiken linked to deadly U.K. crash

Monday, Oct. 7, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- In a small neighborhood in Aiken, a local family is facing international pressure.

A British family is demanding justice after their 19-year-old son, Harry Dunn, was hit and killed. The suspect in the crash is the wife of an American diplomat.

Dunn was struck and killed on his motorcycle in late August by a vehicle allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road, and police say they were about to arrest a U.S. diplomat's wife in the case.

That woman has been identified by the Prime Minister as Anne Sacoolas, formerly Anne Goodwin of Aiken.

"We can't rest, we can't settle."She killed our boy," Charlotte Charles, Harry's mother said in an emotional interview with CBS News. "It should have just been a clear-cut case. She was on the wrong side of the road. She admitted to a witness that night she was on the wrong side of the road.

Goodwin is a South Aiken High and University of South Carolina graduate. She married Jonathan Sacoolas in 2003.

Her family didn't want to speak, but neighbors were in disbelief.

Joan Bodkin is a friend and neighbor of Sacoolas' mother, Mary Jon.

"I'm utterly shocked," Joan Bodkin said. "She loves her daughter and was very concerned about them having to move out of the country. She'd made plans. She was going to visit to see her grandchildren and her daughter in England."

Bodkin says the news broke her heart. She says she feels for both families on both sides of the world.

"To live with knowing whatever you had done caused someone's death," Bodkin said. "No matter how, if you never intended it, that's got to be a terrible cross to bear."

In a statement, the U.S. State Department said: "Questions regarding a waiver of immunity with regard to our diplomats and their family members overseas in a case like this receive intense attention at senior levels and are considered carefully given the global impact such decisions carry; immunity is rarely waived."

