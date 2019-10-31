Woman evacuating from Calif. wildfire gives birth in hotel room

A California couple forced out of their home by the Kincade fire gave birth in the hotel where they'd evacuated.

James and Rachel Page hoped for a home birth, but because of their evacuation due to the Kincade fire, the birth happened in a hotel room instead. (Source: KPIX via CNN)

Penelope Page was born Monday in circumstances outside of her parents’ plan. Rachel and James Page hoped for a home delivery.

Since they live in Windsor, the Kincade fire had other plans for them.

"We would pack. I would cry. We would pack. I would cry because I'm like, ‘We might be having a baby, like, not at home and this was not our plan and what are we gonna do?’" Rachel Page said.

They evacuated to a hotel, and Penelope, who was supposed to be born on Halloween, ordered an early delivery to their room.

Luckily, the couple had been working with Heather Hilton, a midwife with some experience in hotel births. Two years ago during the wine country fires, she delivered another baby to another evacuated couple at another hotel.

"They were really great and said, ‘You know, people do all kinds of weird things in hotels. We don't really have any control over it,’” Hilton said.

Penelope's delivery went smooth and though they don't know the status of their home back in Windsor, James Page is just happy to get his loved ones out of harm's way.

"However it happens, it happens,” said James Page. “I have my family, so I'm - I'm OK.”

Ironically, while the Pages spoke to a reporter, the hotel had its yearly fire alarm test, so once again they ended up back out on the street.

But this time, they knew they had everything they really needed already in hand.

"Sometimes, you need to let go and try to surrender to what is happening in life - so, there's definitely a big lesson in this, for sure,” Rachel Page said.

The Pages left the hotel on Wednesday and went to stay with family in Sacramento.

