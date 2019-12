Friday, Dec. 14, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A woman is dead after a crash Friday morning.

According to the Richmond County Coroner's Office, 50-year-old Lisa Floyd Santiago was the passenger in a car that was traveling eastbound on Washington Road when it crossed the center lane and crashed with another car.

Santiago was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened. She was taken to AUMC where she later died.

