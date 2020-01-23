Woman convicted for urging boyfriend to kill himself to be freed from jail Thursday

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

(AP) -- A woman convicted of manslaughter for urging her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself is set to be released from jail.

Michelle Carter is expected to be freed sometime Thursday after serving most of a 15-month sentence at the Bristol County jail in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

The 23-year-old Plainville native is getting out more than three months early for good behavior. She will now serve five years of probation.

The U.S. Supreme Court last week declined to hear Carter's conviction appeal.

Prosecutors say Carter caused her boyfriend's 2014 death when she told him in a phone call to get back into his carbon monoxide-filled truck.

