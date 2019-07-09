Woman comes home to pet sitting nightmare

Tuesday, July 9, 2019

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A pet sitting nightmare is what one woman came home to from vacation. Dog feces were all over the floor, trash was everywhere, and hundreds of dollars worth of damages.

"As soon as we walked in, smell, heat, just hit us. We didn't even get a chance to unpack," said Erica Hernandez, a Pawz and Clawz client.

Erica Hernandez used Pawz and Clawz Pet sitting while she was on vacation. She came home to a house in disarray. Instead of relaxing after a 13-hour drive home, Hernandez got to cleaning.

"So just room by room we went and we picked up stuff, we picked up trash, swept, mopped, tried to get pieces up off the floor that we could get up without having to use a steamer," said Hernandez.

Hernandez's animals need special care, so she chose to use the service rather than boarding.

She says the sitter was supposed to be caring for the animals around the clock, but Hernandez says it was clear she wasn't.

"I couldn't tell if there was vomit or blood in the dogs' stool from just not having adequate care when I was gone," said Hernandez.

Hernandez originally requested a partial refund, but after tallying up the costs, asked for a full refund as well as payment for the damages.

"The cat tree here was surrounded by feces and urine so that has to get thrown out because I just can't get the smell out of it," said Hernandez.

Hernandez said what upset her the most is not knowing if her pets were taken care of, but she's thankful her animals are alive.

News 12 reached out to the pet sitter tonight but haven't heard back. Hernandez estimates the costs of the full refund plus the damages to be about $1,500. She says the sitter has been making payments and so far has returned about $150.

