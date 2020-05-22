Woman charged with murder in shooting during Orangeburg County dispute

Friday, May 22, 2020

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -- A 33-year-old woman was arrested in Orangeburg County after a man was shot following an argument on Presidential Drive.

Shantell Corley has been charged with murder and first-degree burglary in connection with the shooting, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at Presidential Drive on Wednesday and found a 33-year-old man on the ground as another resident used a towel to apply pressure to a gunshot wound. As deputies were providing aid for the man, Corley came out of a nearby apartment screaming “I just shot him,” according to the incident report.

Investigators were told by a witness that Corley was upset that her car was towed away while she was asleep. The witness said she took Corley to get her car, but the tow company brought it back.

According to the incident report, Corley was angry with the tow truck driver and tried to fight her. Once the tow truck driver left, the man came outside to help Corley find something in the car. During that time, an argument ensued between Corley and the man. The witness told investigators Corley punched the man in the face before they both went inside and continued to argue.

Moments later, Corley and the man returned outside. The witness, according to the incident report, said Corley shot at the man twice hitting him with the second shot. Then, Corley waved the gun as she went back to her apartment saying nobody better call the police.

Officials said Corley was also charged with first-degree burglary after going into an apartment and threatening to kill the people who were inside.

Corley is now scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

