Woman charged with murder after teen died in car resigns from Colleton Co. teaching job

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County School District Officials say the teacher charged with murder has resigned from her teaching position in the Colleton County School District.

In a meeting on Wednesday, the district board of trustees accepted the resignation of Rita Pangalangan.

“Because this situation is a personnel matter, we will not be commenting further on this former employee,” district spokesman Sean Gruber said in a statement.

Deputies say she deliberately left her 13-year-old daughter Christina in a car where she later died. Rita Pangalangan, and Larry King Jr., have been charged with her murder.

On Aug. 5, Investigators said at 11 a.m., the suspects placed the child in the vehicle while both were in their home.

Pangalangan checked on the child at 12:15 p.m., and at 3 p.m. Pangalagan went to check on the girl again and found the vehicle’s doors were locked, according to authorities.

A report states Pangalangan and King then left the home to get a spare set of keys. Authorities reported when the suspects returned at 4:15 p.m., the child was dead.

Colleton County Fire and Rescue crews responded to the home in regards to a report of a child left in a vehicle. Authorities had said they were near the 11,000 block of Low Country Highway in Ruffin for a suspicious death.

CCFR officials said when responders arrived, a family member had already removed the child from the vehicle, and the child’s condition was beyond help.

Larry King has also been charged with murder in connection with the case.

