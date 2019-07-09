Woman charged with lying to investigators about potential pregnancy, potential miscarriage to appear in court

Tuesday, July 9, 2019

According to District Attorney Natalie Paine's office, Tabatha Moss, 32, remains in jail Tuesday due to being a "danger to the community." (Source: Richmond County)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Tabitha Moss, the woman charged with lying to investigators about whether or not she had or didn't have a child, will have a bond hearing at magistrate court Tuesday.

Moss remains in jail as investigators continue to search for a baby she may have had before her arrest.

According to an investigation, Moss went to University Hospital in June with bleeding. Doctors there determined she had just given birth, but Moss reportedly denied being pregnant.

After repeated back-and-forth with investigators over her story, according to officials, she told deputies she made up the whole story to "keep" her boyfriend and that the miscarriage was faked.

However, neighbors who know Moss say she was definitely pregnant.

So far, investigators have not turned up any evidence of a baby.

