Woman charged with DUI, other charges in crash that killed 11-year-old girl

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 27-year-old woman is behind bars and facing multiple charges after a deadly crash.

Aubrey Taylor Newsome is charged with DUI, open container, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, failure to yield, homicide by vehicle, and more after a crash that killed a young girl.

11-year-old Charnia Eccleston was killed in a crash on Central Avenue and Whitney Street Monday night.

Newsome has been charged with both alcohol and traffic violations in the past.

