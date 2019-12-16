Woman charged in accident that killed two, injured two children

Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a woman is being charged in connection with a double-fatal accident over the weekend.

The crash, which happened Sunday night on Charleston Highway, killed 41-year-old Delanie P. Murphy and 29-year-old Dave R. Chavis, Jr.

They say Murphy was the driver of the car and Chavis was the front seat passenger. Both were restrained at the time of the crash and were the parents of two children injured in the crash.

