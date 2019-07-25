Woman attacked on Augusta Canal Trail, investigators searching for suspect

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man suspected of attacking a woman on the Augusta Canal Trail.

The Sheriff's Office says a woman jogging on the Augusta Canal Trail, about a mile from the entrance on Milledge Road, was attacked by an unknown black man. It happened last night around 5:00 p.m. The woman was able to get away with the help of a witness and had minor injuries. The Sheriff's Office says the attack appears to be sexually motivated. They're investigating it as an Attempted Rape.

The suspect is described as a black male between 40 and 50 years-old. He is between 5'09" and 5'10" in height. He has a short, curly beard, and short black hair. He was riding a dark colored mountain bike at the time of the attack.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call Investigator Anthony Gregory at 706-821-1451 or The Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1080.