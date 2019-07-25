Woman attacked on Augusta Canal Trail

Thursday, July 25, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says a woman was attacked while jogging on the Augusta Canal Trail yesterday afternoon. Deputies say the suspect is still on the loose.

The attack happened around 5pm in broad daylight.

Since deputies released the information about the attempted rape, people on social media have been asking why it took them more than 24 hours to inform the public that a suspect was on the loose.

The sheriff's office said in a statement: "During this process, our investigators and deputies are gathering information to give the most accurate account of where the crime took place, the times, and subject description. This process can cause delays before being sent to the media because we want the public to know exact locations and subject descriptions so they are more aware of what to look for and who to contact if they are in near this area."

Ben Taylor was at the trail yesterday when the incident happened. He said he saw the woman, who looked distraught, and a large police presence.

According to Richmond County deputies, the suspect is a "black male, 5’09” to 5’10” in height, 180 to 200 pounds, 40 to 50 years of age, short curly black beard, and short black hair. The subject was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and a blue hat riding a dark in color mountain bicycle."

Unfortunately, Taylor says crimes on the trail are all too common. He says he has had two of his bikes and a backpack stolen on the trail. We have requested data from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office about how many crimes have actually occurred on the trail.

Heather McNeal was swimming at the canal today, not too far from where the incident occurred. She says it's eye-opening, but unfortunately, it can happen to anyone, anywhere.

"It makes me nervous to obviously bring our kids down here, but I think anybody that comes out into the woods has to be careful. never go alone," she said.

