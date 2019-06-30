Woman arrested for allegedly cutting another woman in throat

Sunday, June 30, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- A Richmond County woman is accused of cutting another woman in her throat Saturday night.

Brittney Nicole Washington is charged with possession of a knife during a crime and aggravated assault. The 31-year-old is the suspect in the cutting that happened on the 2400 block of Bream Avenue.

According to the victim, Washington came up to her, began to argue, then pulled out a knife to cut her.

It is unclear what led up to the incident.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved

