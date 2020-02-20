Woman arrested charged with cruelty to children

GROVETOWN, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A woman in Grovetown is arrested and charged with cruelty to children.

Back on February 8, 2018, a report says the Columbia County Division of Family and Child Services, (CCDFCS), reported to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office that a three-month-old baby had suspicious injuries. The report says medical staff suspected the child had abusive head trauma, also known as shaken baby syndrome.

Columbia County investigators and two case workers with CCDFCS went to the child's home in Grovetown. Leann Podeyn-Cruz was one of the people at that home.

The two case workers took the three-month-old baby, another three-month-old child, and a two-year-old child into CCDFCS protective custody.

Investigators set appointments for Podeyn-Cruz and another person at that home to go to the Grovetown Police Department for interviews the next day, February 9, 2018.

Podeyn-Cruz was arrested February 17, 2020, more than two years after the incident. Those are all the details given in reports provided by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.