Woman allegedly killed by estranged husband to be laid to rest later this week

Monday, Dec. 30, 2019

THOMSON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Funeral arrangements have been set for the 26-year-old woman allegedly killed by her estranged husband.

Parshal "Shay" Nicole Few was shot and killed Thursday night on Dixie Drive in Thomson.

McDuffie County deputies arrested 30-year-old Quantavious McGahee on multiple charges including homicide, domestic violence, child endangerment, and aggravated assault.

Two visitations have been scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Thomson Funeral System on Gordon Street in Thomson.

A funeral is also scheduled for Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Second Mt. Moriah Baptist Church on Appling Harlem Road in Harlem.

