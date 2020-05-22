Woman accused of stealing $74,615 from local employer

Friday, May 22, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Authorities said Friday they arrested a woman on suspicion of stealing from an Augusta eye medicine practice when she was business manager there.

On Thursday, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Karen Michelle Rogers in connection with an ongoing investigation of internal thefts at Augusta Eye MD, 905 Stevens Creek Road, authorities said.

CRIME | Warrenville raid reveals stash house, nets 6 arrests, authorities say

The thefts were originally reported on Oct. 4, 2019, as theft by conversion, but after an investigation, it was learned the thefts started on May 1, 2013, and continued until Nov. 30, 2018, while Rogers was employed as the business manager of Augusta Eye MD, according to the sheriff’s agency.

An estimated $74,615 was taken, the agency said.

Rogers was arrested and committed to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on the new felony charge of theft by deception, the sheriff’s agency said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

