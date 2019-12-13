Woman accidentally shot by toddler in parked SUV

Friday, Dec. 14, 2019

(AP) -- Authorities say a woman was accidentally shot by her toddler in the parking lot of a Florida shopping center.

Police say one of two children in a parked SUV got hold of a gun and shot the woman. The father was present, but it wasn't clear where he was at the time of the shooting.

WSVN reports that Fort Lauderdale police and fire rescue units responded. The mother was taken to a nearby hospital.

She was expected to recover from her injuries.

