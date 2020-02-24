Woman, 32, charged with attempting to exploit elderly woman out of money: officials

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 32-year-old woman is being charged with attempting to exploit an elderly person out of money, according to Columbia County officials.

Quakelia Jones is being charged with two counts of exploitation and intimidation of elderly persons and was given a $25,300 bond.

According to investigators, two people who own a company that provides sitters for elderly people got in touch with officials.

One of the pair's patients, officials say, said that someone accessed her debit card information and attempted to transfer $2,500 out of her account four times.

The account was canceled and all four transactions were denied by the bank.

