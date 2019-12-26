Woman, 2 children found dead on Christmas Day near Boston parking garage

Police in Boston are investigating the deaths of a woman and two young children in which the victims were found on the sidewalk and their car was found on the top level of a nearby parking garage.

Investigators are working to determine how the three victims died. There are surveillance cameras around the property, and police are asking witnesses to come forward. (Source: WHDH/CNN)

Emergency crews were called to Boston’s Renaissance Park Garage, which is owned by Northeastern University, around 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

When they arrived, they found a woman and two children, both believed to be under the age of 5, unconscious on the sidewalk.

The three victims were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their names have not yet been released.

“As a mother, it was incredibly hard, this scene in particular, where there were two young children who lost their lives,” said Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins. “We’re going to do everything we can to try to get the answers.”

According to Rollins, detectives found a car connected to the victims on the roof of the parking garage. It had two car seats inside.

Investigators are working to determine how the three victims got from the rooftop to the pavement. There are surveillance cameras around the property, and police are asking witnesses to come forward.

"On Christmas and in the holiday season, when many people are celebrating, it can be a challenging and difficult time, but I feel it imperative that we let people know that there is help,” Rollins said.

