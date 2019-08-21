Woman, 19, charged after post shows her with weapon at PLC, school district says

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 19-year-old woman is being charged after a social media post appeared to show her holding a weapon inside the Professional Learning Center.

According to the Richmond County School System, the post was reported to the RCBOE Police and they immediately began an investigation.

Investigators were unable to discover if the gun was real or if it was a BB gun.

However, the woman, identified as Brittany Finks, has been charged with disrupting a public school and weapons possession inside a school building.

The school system released a statement on the matter.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is of the utmost importance. Please take this opportunity to speak to your child about the importance of school safety and the appropriateness of items they bring to school," spokesperson Kaden Jacobs said.