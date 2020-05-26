Witness signature no longer required on mail-in ballots for S.C. primary

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -- The U.S. District Court issued an order stating that South Carolinians voting absentee by mail in the 2020 June primaries and runoffs are no longer required to have their signature witnessed on the ballot return envelope.

Election officials will accept and count all absentee ballots regardless of whether the envelope contains a witness signature.

IN GEORGIA | Officials are working to keep voters, poll workers safe for June primary

Any ballots that may have already been returned without a witness signature will also be counted.

Voters are still required to sign and date the voter’s oath on the return envelope. However, the “signature of witness” and “address of witness” spaces can be left blank.

Monday's order for removal of the witness signature requirement applies only to the June 9 primaries and June 23 runoffs.

For more information about absentee voting, visit https://www.scvotes.org/absentee-voting.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.