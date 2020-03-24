With the potential for no proms, graduations, students -- and businesses -- feel the sting from coronavirus

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Most school districts haven’t announced their plans for prom and graduation, but with many colleges and universities canceling their commencements, students are expecting those will be a no-go.

It’s disappointing for them, but also for local businesses like Sho-Ane’s that rely on income from prom season.

“As a senior, you look forward to your graduation and your high school prom and whatnot because it’s the last moment together as a class, as a student, and as a community,” senior Tyrique Robinson said.

It’s equally upsetting to business owner Vincent Rogers, who owns C&C Limousine Service.

“We put a lot of money into getting prepared for Masters week and for prom season,” Rogers said.

Those special moments for seniors mean more to Sho-Ane Seaton than money.

“Usually, if you are here at this time, my shop would be full of people,” Seaton said.

Those moments mean happiness.

“That’s the highlight of my business is March to May that I see,” Seaton said. “I dress up beautiful, beautiful girls.”

With end of year celebrations in the air, business owners and students must exchange excitement for hope -- hope for celebrations, hope for businesses and hope for health.

Meanwhile, school districts around the CSRA continue to monitor the situation, but many are not sure when or if they’ll be back in school this year.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.