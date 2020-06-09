With new equipment, confusion causes voting snags in CSRA

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Some early morning voting glitches in Columbia County were chalked up to jitters and a learning curve with equipment that debuted in today’s Georgia primary election.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. today for people to cast their ballots in the primary. And although what’s looking like a record number of people chose to vote by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic, plenty of people wanted to vote in person.

At least one voter described an issue at a polling site in Grovetown, where he said poll workers had to manually punch in codes on voting machines for paper records to be printed.

Nancy Gay, executive director of the Columbia County elections office, admitted there was a snag at a Grovetown polling site, but she said it wasn’t a malfunction.

She said poll workers are supposed to insert a card into a machine so it will print the correct information. However, she said there was some confusion because this is the first election for new voting equipment across the state. As a result of that and possibly nerves, the poll workers were inserting the cards backward and it appeared at first that they were not working, she said.

She said whether a machine works properly or not, a vote needs to be recorded, so poll workers were told to use the workaround to the cards, which is to enter the code manually.

Once it became clear that the problem was user error, voting was going smoothly, Gay said.

“Anytime you use something for the first time, you’re going to have something go wrong,” she said.

Since the new system is being used across the state, News 12 is checking to see if it’s been a problem for other election officials in the CSRA.

In Columbia County, Gay was taking the glitches in stride.

“Good Lord willing, we’re going to make it through the day,” she said with a laugh.

