With local law officers infected, 'we hope to get through this'

April 7, 2020

Waynesboro Police Department

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- They have the personal protective equipment gear on now.

They’re minimizing the types of calls they respond to.

But even with new protocols, first responders are seeing the risks firsthand.

“We just have to do the job … still have the public service to provide for our citizens,” Waynesboro Assistant Police Chief Tommy Henderson said.

The costs of that job sometimes look like quarantine or isolation.

Waynesboro police would know. Seven officers tested positive for coronavirus.

“Several of them are improving, which is good,” Henderson said. “So everybody seems to be in good spirits. When I speak to them, they said they are feeling fine and they are recovering.”

Henderson is waiting on results for 11 more officers. Once those come in, testing will move on to another round of employees.

“You know, we hope to get through this,” Henderson said.

And the Waynesboro Police Department isn’t the only agency directly impacted right now:

• The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting results for one employee.

• Four Aiken public safety officers are in isolation.

• One Richmond County Sheriff’s Office employee is quarantined.

First responders are accustomed to confronting the risks, but this time, they risk being part of a problem: spreading COVID 19.

“I’m sure they have have concerns because they have families and they care for themselves and they care for citizens that they serve,” Henderson said.

To minimize who they come in contact with and how — agencies including this one are changing several protocols.

“While we are not necessarily pursuing low-level crimes or low-level misdemeanors, we would definitely like for the criminals to know this is not a reprieve for you to commit crimes,” he said. “Law enforcement is still out there.”

Law enforcement officers across the two-state are prioritizing responses from low to high.

If something can be addressed through simply filing a police report, it’ll be handled over the phone.

With high-level cases like aggravated assaults or emergency calls, officers will show up.

And when they do, they’ll be using personal protective equipment and officers will sanitize units after transports or arrests.

“We decided to not just sit here and wait for the virus to impact us — that we would try to get out in front of it,” Henderson said.

And the thing about being on the frontlines — the risk there will always be greater ...

“And we continue to serve,” Henderson said.

