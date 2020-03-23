With local dine-in options curbed, restaurants extend specials for take-out

Monday, March 23, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) — Since local coronavirus restrictions have cut dine-in options for customers of a regional restaurant chain, two locations are extending some dine-in-only specials to take-out customers.

Augusta and Grovetown civic leaders are trying to curb coronavirus transmission by restricting the use of restaurant dining rooms. However, that meant some dine-in specials might not be be available to customers at all. So the Wild Wing Cafés in those cities are extending to take-out customers:

• Half-price salad specials from noon to 3 p.m. Mondays.

• “Two Fer Tuesday” specials of 12 nuggets or wings for the price of six from 4-9 p.m. Tuesdays.

The locations have also adjusted their hours of operation to noon to 9 p.m.

They are also asking customers to pay with debit or credit card only over the phone when they place their order because cash payments will not be accepted.

