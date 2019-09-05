With a sigh of relief, Chatham Co. locals can head home to minimal damage

Thursday, Sept. 45, 2019

Residents of Chatham County are happy to see minimal damage following Hurricane Dorian. (Source: WRDW)

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- After a brush with Hurricane Dorian, there's a sigh of relief heard across Georgia's coast. Some evacuees, including those in Chatham County, can even start heading home as mandatory evacuations were lifted.

"This one is kind of mellow. It's kind of a non-event."

The light of a new day shows nothing but small debris scattered across Savannah and Tybee Island, which is a huge relief to Tybee Council member Julie Livingston.

"I'm glad to see this was a non-event, but it takes a lot of out of you to prep and everything and then when nothing happens you're just kind of exhausted," Livingston said.

And the dunes held up too. There was a concern they'd give way, allowing the storm surge and flood the beach town. In hurricanes before, they weren't so lucky.

"I remember both Matthew and Irma it was literally spilling over at various streets. It took one breath right up here and the whole parking lot was full."

Each storm teaches them something new.

"We've learned a lot. We've learned where our gaps are, and where we need to fill things in, and I know we adjust the sand but in everything we do. We've got it down a lot better now."

People staying in Augusta shelters from Chatham County may start heading home as soon as lunchtime Thursday.

