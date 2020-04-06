With a fall Masters, are school districts taking a look at rescheduling fall break?

Monday, April 6, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Now that Augusta National Golf Club says they're looking at mid-November for a rescheduled Masters Tournament, that means many school districts are likely looking at the calendar.

Spring Break in the CSRA is usually scheduled around the Masters, allowing parents to keep their kids off the roads during high traffic times when tournament patrons are making their way into Augusta.

We've already begun asking several districts around the CSRA to see if they're planning a similar fall break around the tournament dates of Nov. 9 - 15.

In Columbia County, district officials say they're taking a look.

"We will be reviewing our school calendar and talking with our stakeholders to determine what the best approach will be. We recognize the need to adjust our calendar and we will. The question is what that will do to other school days and holidays," a statement from the district said.

In Burke County, school leaders say they'll be planning ahead.

"Now that we have a date we will take a look at our calendar and plan accordingly. We will announce updates to our calendars once they are made," a statement from the district said.

Meanwhile, other districts like Taliaferro, Emanuel, and Allendale all say either it is unlikely they'll reschedule or they won't be rescheduling breaks to accommodate the Masters.

Other CSRA counties like Aiken and Richmond have yet to respond to our inquiry.

