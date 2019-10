Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A winning lottery ticket was sold in Aiken.

According to a press release, a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $100,000 was purchased at a Publix store located on Eastgate Drive, in Aiken.

The following numbers were drawn:

13-15-21-28-31

