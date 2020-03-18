Winner of James Brown mural announced

Wendesday, March 18, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Expect to see more “funk” in downtown Augusta soon.

The Greater Augusta Arts Council presented the final results of the public voting for the four finalists in the James Brown Mural competition on Tuesday.. After thousands of votes, Cole Phail from Appling, Georgia won with the most votes for his piece titled “The Spirit of Funk”.

Phail used a variety of art styles including realism, graphic, and impressionistic and packed his imagery with the lyrics of James Brown’s greatest hits and his various nicknames and titles. He said he wanted the viewer to experience everything that made James Brown a legend and to discover something new every time they pass by the mural. The dominant image is of Brown wearing a colorful cape from the unforgettable, one-of-a-kind routine he made famous early in his career while the crowning graphic around his head contains his iconic catchphrase, “I Feel Good” and is the theme for this mural.

The stained glass graphics behind the young James Brown represents how he got his start in a gospel quartet and later earned him the title The Godfather of Soul and Soul Brother #1.

The new public art has been made possible through a grant from the Augusta Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, with a 25% matching fund component from the City of Augusta.

