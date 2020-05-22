Williston man dies after car slams into a tree in Aiken County

Friday, May 22, 2020

WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Williston man died after a one-car crash Thursday night in Aiken County, authorities reported.

The office of Aiken County Coroner Darryle Ables said Jatorie Primus, 41, died in the crash on Tinker Creek Road in Windsor.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m when Primus was traveling at a high speed and went around a vehicle, then lost control of the 2011 Toyota sedan he was driving, according to Ables. The Toyota left right side of the road and hit a tree head-on.

Primus was taken to Aiken County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m. He died of blunt-force injuries, according to Ables. Toxicology tests are pending.

Primus was wearing a seat belt, according to Ables.

