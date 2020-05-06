Williston-Elko High School announces graduation plans for Class of 2020

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

WILLISTON, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Williston-Elko High School looks forward to providing the members of the Class of 2020 the opportunity to receive their high school diplomas on June 5.

The ceremony will be held in the football stadium on the high school campus, on Friday, June 5 at 7:00 p.m.

The school requests families make note that in accordance with state guidelines due to the Coronavirus, numerous additional rules will be implemented in an effort to keep our scholars, families, and staff members healthy. These guidelines will be strictly enforced. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear a mask.

- Per state guidelines and our seating configuration, graduates will be limited to four tickets for immediate family members. Each young child will be counted in the four tickets.

- The stadium will be set up to accommodate social distancing for both graduates and the families in attendance.

- Specific entry and exit procedures will be used to allow for social distancing.

- Sanitation stations will be set up throughout the stadium and restrooms will be monitored to ensure proper capacity.

- School and District officials request that families take group photos at home before or after the ceremony. Gatherings of any kind will not be permitted.

- All participants will be required to maintain social distancing guidelines at all times inside the stadium and in the parking areas.

The ceremony will be live streamed and recorded for those family members and friends unable to attend. In the event of inclement weather on Friday, June 5, the ceremony will be rescheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 6.

