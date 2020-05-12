Will we get antibody testing for all? Not yet, says AU Health

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- With the new antibody testing introduced for groups in Columbia County, some wonder -- what about the rest of us?

A partnership with AU Health is working to give all Columbia County teachers and employees antibody tests to trace if those people ever contracted COVID-19 and recovered.

But the question rises -- will we all get to know if we've already had COVID-19? AU says the short answer is: not yet. But you will get a much better idea of your risk.

For AU, each new vial is a clearer picture of what to do next.

"It's going to help us identify areas where the virus has already made its way through the population," Dr. Brandy Gunsolus of the Pathology Utilization of AU Health, said.

Gunsolus is running the antibody testing lab. These tests will help tell the story of coronavirus, and answer questions like: was it someone's unexplained illness? And how long is someone immune?

"Most coronaviruses do not offer long-term immunity. Usually, just a few months up to a year, however, this virus isn't acting like most coronaviruses," Gunsolus said.

Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer of AU Health, says the testing is specialized, and it's nothing like unreliable tests that you can buy online.

"You can actually have somebody that has no symptoms, is highly infectious, but with a negative antibody test," Coule said.

And a specialized program takes specialized people.

"The department that will be doing the antibody testing. I have five people. Three of those people have already retired and come back," Gunsolus said.

So it's taking a little longer than they might wish, and they're also waiting on more testing supplies. But AU says starting with groups will tell them all they need to know.

"If it's either extreme of the data, it will become obvious very soon," Coule said.

It may not be results for everyone, but it's a better answer than we have now.

AU is hopeful that the testing of their employees along with Columbia County education staff will give them a preliminary answer within the next month.

