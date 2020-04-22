Will SC schools re-open? Gov. Henry McMaster, Education head Molly Spearman to speak at 11 a.m.

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman are expected to speak at 11 a.m. as many wonder if state schools will re-open this school year.

A press released teased an "announcement" on state schools at 11 a.m.

At an earlier news conference this week, McMaster and Spearman said there would be an answer on if schools would be re-opening soon.

McMaster has already begun to re-open several businesses across the state along with beaches.

State officials moved to close schools across the state of South Carolina until April 30.

