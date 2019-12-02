Will Augusta's recycling program come to an end?

Monday, December 2, 2019

Augusta could be the next town to get rid of a recycling program. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Another city is our area is looking to ditch recycling.

First, it was North Augusta getting rid of it's blue bag program and replacing it with a single recycling and garbage can system. Now the Augusta-Richmond County Commission will be discussing whether or not to suspend its recycling program.

Naomi Kimbrell's family has been recycling since she was a little girl.

"Well my dad's been recycling ever since i was little, forever ago, so I don't know I guess I feel a sense of responsibility to recycle on my own now that I'm out of the house," Kimbrell said.

But recycling has become more expensive for cities to continue to do. Cities are no longer make the amount of money like they did in the past, mainly because China is not accepting large amounts of recyclable materials from the US.

The concern now is if we don't recycle what's the alternative? Elizabeth Cawley lives in Augusta and shares that concern.

"Its either gonna go in a landfill or incinerator something like that, so if you can reduce, reuse, and recycle, as a lot of people say, it doesn't fix the whole problem but it definitely helps," Cawley said.

If the commission does decide to stop the recycling program, that's not gonna stop Kimbrell

"I'll probably go take it somewhere to be recycled on my own," Kimbrell said.

But for now this is something the city still needs to figure out.

